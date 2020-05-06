STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asaduddin Owaisi seeks Krishna water to solve water crisis in Hyderabad's parched areas

Published: 06th May 2020

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that there was a perennial water crisis in Rajendranagar and Nampally and requested MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to intervene into the matter. He requested the water to be supplied from Krishna Phase 2 and 3.

Data shared by Owaisi showed that as opposed to the required water supply in Mir Alam of 24 MGD, it receives only 23 MGD. The data shared by him showed that there was a similar situation at Shastripuram, Aliyabad, Chanchalguda, Bhojagutta, Shaikpet.

“What is surprising is that this shortfall is happening at a time when there is no commercial or industrial demand as a result of lockdown. Despite this, the supply is inadequate to meet domestic needs,” Owaisi said in a series of tweets. "The domestic demand has also increased as more people are staying at home & the temperatures are expected to increase.This is causing people additional distress. The supply to these divisions is from Himayat  Sagar, which is seeing a deficit itself. Water is being pumped from dead storage using a 40 SP pump, but this will not be of much help," he added.

He also said that the quality of water was also not good and recommended using non-ferric alum to treat the water. "I request that water be supplied to these divisions from Krishna Phase 2 and 3, besides ensuring that consistency is maintained in water levels.  There should be an increase of at least 4 MGD," he said.

While HMWSSB is still drawing water from Himayat Sagar, which has reached dead storage capacity,  Osman Sagar almost dried up couple of weeks ago.

AIMIM Krishna river Hyderabad water crisis Hyderabad parched areas Asaduddin Owaisi Rajendranagar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp