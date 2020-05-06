STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Challenging the lockdown with creativity and jugaad

By Tamanna S Mehdi
With Lockdown 3.0 in place, and over 40 days of isolation, social media has come to the rescue of most of us grappling with ideas on how to kill boredom while stuck at home for long hours. The challenges revolve around posting a picture or video, and then nominating friends or family to take up the challenge and do the same. We pick a few novel ones.

#DontRushChallenge
In this challenge, started by Kiran (@food_hud and @the.foodlush), eight bloggers have come together to promotegreenery by planting trees, watering and nourishing it. “We posted the video on May 4 and already have 19K views,” gushes Kiran. “We wanted to make the challenge different. Along with making it fun, we also passed the message of “Go green, respect nature and heal the Earth.”

#DontRushChallenge - The mommy edition
A dust-cloth was passed from one person to another virtually, signifying that it was time to take a break from the rush of household chores and spend quality moments with our kids. “We took the popular
challenge and gave it a mommy twist – a group of eight influencers from different parts of the world –portraying spending time with our kids doing things they love,” say the participants.

#PassTheBrush

A person starts with a natural look and then reveals a glamourous one after covering the screen with a makeup brush. The person then passes the brush to the next participant in the challenge. Pallavi, an architect and her cousins while on a video call one day complained that all they were wearing were pyjamas and joked about their makeup products expiring before the lockdown ended. “Then we came across these videos and convinced 10 of our family members to take part,” she says happily. Ditto, says Saras Mohta CA and makeup artist, “We got reunited.”

#Filmschallenge2020

Here,people post pictures of their favourite movies for seven days and also invite a new friend to do so every day to spread the joy of good films. For entrepreneur Jyotsna Cheruvu this challenge is perfect to lift her spirits. She says, “I love watching movies. With all the gloomy news around, this challenge was a fun way to connect with friends.”

#TravelPhotoChallenge

It’s a 10-day one with no explanations, but just memories. Shahbanu Malak, a home baker who has finished six of the 10 days says, “I love travel, nature, etc. This way I get to share a few of my favourite things.”

#SareeChallenge

Take a picture of yourself in a saree and tag five others to do the same. “I felt happy that people like me and hence took part in it,” says Preeti Panna Mishra, a copywriter. “Most of them are doing these challenges to be noticed and get attention, and what’s wrong with that,” she asks.

#UntilTomorrow

#UntilTomorrow Post an embarrassing picture of yourself and then send a request to all those who like or comment on it to post a picture of theirs as well. “So everyone was forced to share their funny pics. A refreshing change to post pictures which are not filtered. I decided to play along as in times of Covid-19, it was something to laugh about,” says Sabina Saleh, a business woman.

