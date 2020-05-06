STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Hyderabad airport authorities to introduce rigorous checking for resuming air travel

While thermal screening will be a must, sanitisation will be intensified and social distancing the norm in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport's new air travel procedure.

Published: 06th May 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

A CISF personnel checks a ticket and an ID proof on a screen at the Hyderabad Airport

A CISF personnel checks a ticket and an ID proof on a screen at the Hyderabad Airport. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has chalked out a robust exit plan for when citizens can resume air travel. Self-declaration forms, thermal screening, intense sanitisation procedures and digital payments would become the new travel norm. 

Even a slight spike in body temperature detected by the automated thermal scanner would mean an extra level of screening by the airport health officials (APHO), even if you turn up late for your flight. Passengers, their luggage and even the trolleys would have dedicated disinfection tunnels to provide 360-degree sanitisation, according to sources at RGIA. 

Food, shopping, immigration

Digital payments would be encouraged for shopping at all commercial outlets and food stalls, along with a take-away option for food. Restricted number of people would be allowed at food and beverages outlets. 
Trial options at apparel stores and food sampling would be suspended. Acrylic glass shields would be mounted on all immigration counters to separate officers from passengers.

Check-in kiosks increased at departures

Passengers would be encouraged to use web check-in or Common Usage Service Stations (CUSS), also known as the check-in kiosks, before entering the terminal. The CUSS machines at the forecourt have been increased to 19 units with the option of contactless usage.

A contactless terminal entry system has been put in place to avoid any contact between CISF personnel and passengers. The CISF would conduct temperature screening with automated thermal cameras. Social distancing markers and hand sanitisers have also been provided. Security personnel involved in passenger screening would have to wear Hazmat suits. Trays, DFMDs, HHMDs and monitors would be disinfected

Health checks on arrival

Passengers arriving at RGIA would be checked using non-contact temperature screeners and thermal screening cameras. They would have to fill out a self-declaration form, which will ask for their travel history, health status and contact details.

Dedicated areas have been earmarked for passengers to carry out this task. Also, separate waiting rooms have been provided for the APHO personnel if a passenger is found symptomatic. Areas have been designated for bus entry, baggage reclaim and thermal screening for those arriving from countries where community transmission of infections was reported

