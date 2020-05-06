STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t mind the gap and upskill

The Covid-19 pandemic might have put a few dreams on the back-burner, but it does not mean that we cannot prepare ourselves to realise them in the meantime.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Covid-19 pandemic might have put a few dreams on the back-burner, but it does not mean that we cannot prepare ourselves to realise them in the meantime. Among people who were looking for job opportunities are women who want to join the workforce after a hiatus. Here are a few digital platforms which can help them learn new skills during the lockdown.

1. JobsForHer: From data analytics to online video interview training, this website offers a range of courses to make you more confident about facing interviews again. Speaking to Express, Neha Bagaria, founder and CEO of JobsForHer, says: “We have seen a surge in users in the past month, with a 50% rise in women applying for work-from-home jobs on our portal.

We connect women with 400+ partners across India who offer a range of assessments (aptitude tests, career mapping tests, skill-based tests), expert services (resume- writing, interviewtraining, career counselling) and courses in various functional areas such as digital marketing, data science, content writing etc. - all of which can completed virtually.” 2. Cambly: This app can give you access to lessons from English tutors all over the world.

Speaking to Express, a spokesperson from the app says: “We are seeing a 20% to 40 % surge in users during this lockdown.” 3. HerSecondInnings: This website has bootcamps and interview fitness courses to make your onboarding smooth in the corporate sector. 4. Sheroes: It provides women opportunities to restart their career or set up their own business.

