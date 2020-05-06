Mahindra Logistics has cabs for non-medical emergency transportaion in Hyderabad amid lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahindra Logistics (MLL) said that it has done 750 trips in Hyderabad since the commencement of Alyte, its emergency cab services on April 7. "It is a special fleet to assist in non-medical emergency transportation," said Vibhu Manya, head, enterprise mobility.

The services are operated 24x7 in close collaboration with Rachakonda Commissionerate within the limits of Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Rachakonda. They have six cabs of which three are electric. In case a cab is not available, they line up the call and schedule it for the next available slot.

"These services focused on senior citizens, disabled and expecting mothers, who are unable to secure transport for essential services like shopping for essentials and medication, visits to banks and post offices," said Vibhu. They also serve doctors, nurses and others in essential services. Details in their website.