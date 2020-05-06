Man near Hyderabad sleeps with phone on chest, electrocuted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man died of electrocution at Valigonda in Bhongir district, he had plugged his mobile to power supply and slept with the phone over his chest. According to police, the victim Jodi Devoji (32) from Mancherial district, had migrated with wife Nirosha and was working at a poultry farm in Kerchupally village of Valigonda mandal.

The couple were given accommodation at the farm premises. On Monday night, after completing their daily chores, they went to sleep. Devoji before going to sleep pulled out an extension cable from the electrical supply, connected his mobile charger to it and fell asleep.

He kept the mobile on his chest and slept. Around 3.30 am, the cable got disconnected from the phone and fell on him, and he was electrocuted. His wife Nirosha noticed this and alerted the farm owner and villagers, but Devoji was already dead. Based on her complaint, a case had been registered, said police.