Coronavirus: Only 11 new cases from Hyderabad reported in state, recovery rate much better now 

Another 20 people, who have recovered, were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 648

Published: 07th May 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana  recorded 11 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, all under GHMC limits. This takes the total number of positive cases in Telangana to 1,107. 

Another 20 people, who have recovered, were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 648. At present, the total number of recovered patients is more than the 430 active cases. 

No deaths were recorded on Wednesday and total toll remains unchanged at 29. The death rate of the State is lower than the national average of 3.2 per cent, at 2.6 per cent. The recovery rate of TS keeps on increasing over 50 per cent as more number of people are getting discharged.

The number of districts without any fresh cases for the past 14 days has increased to 22 from the previous 17 districts. Most of the cases are concentrated in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts currently.

