COVID-19 lockdown: Hyderabad consumers stock up on noodles, ignore deos

HYDERABAD: As the lockdown continues, the city’s supermarkets have reported a substantial rise in sale of non-perishable items. Staying indoors for the most part, several citizens have taken to cooking in a big way. Speaking to Express, a employee of Ratnadeep at Rajbhavan Road said that baking products, pizza bases, instant noodles and chips are flying off the shelves.

"Before the lockdown, items like cocoa powder, dry yeast, baking powder, vanilla essence, as well as ingredients for making pizzas, were never in much demand. But in the last two months, these items are being sold out in a jiffy. Among instant noodles, Maggi is the most sold item."

Another supermarket owner claimed that apart from the vegetables, the sale of non-perishable items such as wheat, rice, dal, and sugar has increased by 20 per cent during this lockdown. Sale of cornflakes has also surged despite there being a price hike.

He added that with salons shut, the sale of razors and trimmers has also picked up. However, the demand for products such as shampoo, face cream, and deodorant has dropped, said store owners.