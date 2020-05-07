Created YouTube channel for saasu maa 

Neeharika Duvvuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The best part of the lockdown is that you save a lot of time by working from home i.e., you don’t have to drive your vehicle or wait for your cab barging through the bottleneck traffic. And after finishing my work I use the time to connect with my family members.

I have registered for a few interesting online courses which are related to writing and improving the same. The courses also include information about freelancing and the places where one can submit the write-up. I have also registered for a digital marketing course which adds to the learning curve. Since earlier I didn’t get much time, now I have started writing posts for my blog which focuses on life experiences among several other topics. That way I get connected to more people.

Other than that, since there are no cooks and no maids, I and my husband have created a YouTube channel for my mother-in-law. These videos are on simple home recipes and also shortcuts of cooking a dish in minimal time. Managing so much is also teaching me ways to handle both my professional and personal life with ease and in ways much smoother. At the same time, we have formed a virtual book club called ‘Nerd Herd’ which we plan to host in a cultural space once the lockdown is over. But meanwhile, all these activities are adding value to my life which I intend to cherish in the time to come.

– Neeharika Duvvuri, Area Sales Manager, Zomato