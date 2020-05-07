STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 90 artists, 130 works in a mega online art exhibition

The virtual exhibition will feature modern and contemporary artworks from more than 90 artists, and will be open for sale from May 7-10 at www.donate-shrishtiart.com.

Published: 07th May 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shrishti Art Gallery in Hyderabad is launching an online exhibition titled ‘Introspection’ with 90+ artists and 130+ artworks. 50 per cent of sale proceeds will be donated to underprivileged artists and artisans who are in dire financial needs. The gallery has partnered with the American India Foundation (AIF) and Mantra Capital to support artists and artisans impacted by this pandemic.

The AIF, a 20 year non-profit organisation working on health, education, and livelihoods of underprivileged in India and Mantra Capital, an early stage Venture capital focussed on investing in human good.

The virtual exhibition will feature modern and contemporary artworks from more than 90 artists, and will be open for sale from May 7-10 at www.donate-shrishtiart.com. Patrons can view the work on their website and buy work on the website itself.

Among the exhibits are Laxma Goud’s untitled work for Rs 5,31,250 + GST. This water colour on paper work made in 2018 is a figurative painting which looks dramatic and depicts raw and vibrant characters. Laxma Goud’s work is influenced by the rural, drawn from the settings from his childhood.

The other interesting one is ‘Ecstasy’ by Srinivas Rao for Rs 1,87,000+ GST. This bronze and stone 36x30x10 inch sculpture was made in 2018. The gallery along with AIF will constitute a five-member jury to help determine the distribution of money to the artists based on need.

Says Lakshmi Nambiar, gallery director and curator, "Art provides the perfect platform to introspect and look inwards to make the change that we would like to see in our world." The exhibition will be complemented by webinars ‘Startups Post Pandemic’ by Jay Krishnan, May 8 at 5 pm and ‘Mindfulness’ by Sarvesh Shashi, on May 9 at 5 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shrishti Art Gallery American India Foundation Hyderabad online exhibition
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp