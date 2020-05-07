Hyderabad: 90 artists, 130 works in a mega online art exhibition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shrishti Art Gallery in Hyderabad is launching an online exhibition titled ‘Introspection’ with 90+ artists and 130+ artworks. 50 per cent of sale proceeds will be donated to underprivileged artists and artisans who are in dire financial needs. The gallery has partnered with the American India Foundation (AIF) and Mantra Capital to support artists and artisans impacted by this pandemic.

The AIF, a 20 year non-profit organisation working on health, education, and livelihoods of underprivileged in India and Mantra Capital, an early stage Venture capital focussed on investing in human good.

The virtual exhibition will feature modern and contemporary artworks from more than 90 artists, and will be open for sale from May 7-10 at www.donate-shrishtiart.com. Patrons can view the work on their website and buy work on the website itself.

Among the exhibits are Laxma Goud’s untitled work for Rs 5,31,250 + GST. This water colour on paper work made in 2018 is a figurative painting which looks dramatic and depicts raw and vibrant characters. Laxma Goud’s work is influenced by the rural, drawn from the settings from his childhood.

The other interesting one is ‘Ecstasy’ by Srinivas Rao for Rs 1,87,000+ GST. This bronze and stone 36x30x10 inch sculpture was made in 2018. The gallery along with AIF will constitute a five-member jury to help determine the distribution of money to the artists based on need.

Says Lakshmi Nambiar, gallery director and curator, "Art provides the perfect platform to introspect and look inwards to make the change that we would like to see in our world." The exhibition will be complemented by webinars ‘Startups Post Pandemic’ by Jay Krishnan, May 8 at 5 pm and ‘Mindfulness’ by Sarvesh Shashi, on May 9 at 5 pm.