Online belly dance festival to aid migrant workers

Published: 07th May 2020 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leena Viie, a Mumbai-based international performing belly dance artiste is on a mission to connect international belly dancers and artistes while supporting the cause of the Covid-19 impacted migrant worker community in India by raising funds through her first-of-its kind of international online belly dance festival. For the first time ever, the international diaspora of belly dance artists will come together to support the migrants in India by raising funds for the NGO Goonj.

Those interested in contributing to the cause can make a donation by logging on to our website  http://www.leenaviie.com. The festival will be unveiled on May 13 which is celebrated as World Belly Dance Day. It will be aired via Zoom and Facebook live. There are two time slots of one and a half hours each at 7 pm and 9:00 pm IST during which sessions will be aired. The zoom link will be available for free. 

For the first time, 30+ international belly dance stars and master teachers from various countries will come together for this online festival that addresses the body, mind, soul of a dancer along with important business skill sets. The festival aims to go beyond mere techniques by focusing on curated workshops that take into account a 360 degree view of a belly dancers’ needs. 

A live cross continent never seen before panel discussion will be part of this event on topics such as glimpse of a working belly dancer’s life across USA, UK, Egypt, Dubai and India. Varied belly dance styles such as oriental, transnational and fusion. This festival aims at cutting through the present online content clutter and presenting the best and strategically designed holistic workshops by handpicked masters of their craft from around the globe such as Colleena Shakti (USA), Sedona Soulfire (USA), Kami Liddle(USA), Shahrzad (USA), Julia Farid (Ukraine), Silvia Brazzoli (Italy), Meher Malik (India), Darren Ho (Singapore), Dawn Devine (USA), Terri Allred (USA), Zara Abdelrehman (Egypt, UK), Sara Shrapnell (USA), Tara Lee Oakley (UK) among many others.

Leena Viie, curator of the event says, “The pandemic has ushered in a new reality. On one hand, social distancing is like tearing of the social fabric. There is isolation and turmoil at various levels - within and around us, with no clear sense of how long this would last.” It’s a culmination of addressing needs of the body, mind, soul and also needs for business acumen while serving humanity, she said.

