Portrait of  a photographer

City-based fashion photographer Shreyank Singh says lockdown is a great opportunity for aspiring photographers to learn new tricks  

Published: 07th May 2020 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Himajaa Indukuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown seems to be never ending and with more time on our hands than ever before, people are looking for creative things to do at home. While the creative industry is staring at an unknown future, the artists are full of hope and continue their creative expression from home. City-based photographer Shreyak Singh feels unsure about the coming future and the changes it is prone to bring. 
“Due to the pandemic, several major commercial events have been postponed or cancelled, and most of us in the industry are unsure about what future has in store,” he says. But the never-ending lockdown has not shaken the resolve of this talented photographer who dropped out of college to pursue his passion. 

“I was fascinated about clicking images ever since I could hold a camera and I realised that this was my calling over the years. I left my engineering degree to pursue photography full time. I shifted to Mumbai to join a professional course, but the expensive courses made me return to Hyderabad and start assisting a prominent local photographer. Apart from photography, I learnt a great deal about how the industry works here,” he says. After being an apprentice, he went on to try his hand at photography and is now a known fashion and portrait photographer in the city. 

Though a complete lockdown can be quite restricting for a photographer, the young artist feels it is a great opportunity as well. “Apart from all the trouble this pandemic has caused, we cannot deny that it is a golden opportunity for people to learn new skills or polish old ones. I have started cooking and experimenting with new recipes with my family. I then photograph these dishes on different surfaces and lighting, thus brushing up on my food photography skills, and culinary knack at the same time,” says the photographer is also a foodie.

The fashion photographer says this period has made him reminisce about his school days. “It feels like the summer vacation that we used to wait for as kids. I am using this time to work on my unfinished projects and to learn something new. Online courses about photography and editing, and trying out product shoots with random cutlery at home are a part of my daily routine now. These have helped me build my portfolio and taught me several hacks and tricks that will come in handy a great deal once the lockdown is over,” says the Hyderabadi.

The photographer agrees that this is a great time for beginners and enthusiasts to learn some basics. “Now that there are no excuses such as school or work, photography enthusiasts should indulge themselves in online courses to learn the right way to shoot. Most of the websites are offering free courses. Several prominent photographers are conducting Zoom workshops and mentoring programmes which will be a huge resource for anyone interested,” he says. He adds that it is a great time to be creative and utilise limited resources to create amazing shoots at home. “FaceTime shoots are a huge rage now and one can create wonders with it. I would suggest enthusiasts to try creating a series of images of the same subject everyday in different techniques. So when they compile it in the end, it will be an interesting collection to showcase. They can also try self portraits with interesting backgrounds and objects at home,” he says.  

