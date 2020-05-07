STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao orders to seal Hyderabad to kill COVID-19

He issued instructions that sharp police, IAS and medical and health officers monitor the implementation of these orders. 

Published: 07th May 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Deserted look of Gachibowli flyover in Hyderabad during COVID-19 lockdown

Deserted look of Gachibowli flyover in Hyderabad during COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis are not allowed to go out of the city and no one would be allowed into Hyderabad. The same rule applies to Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Vikarabad districts.

These four districts fall under red zones. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issued these instructions during a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. "Seal the borders of Hyderabad. Guard the city borders," Rao directed the officials.  Rao also told them to ensure that people from Kurnool and Guntur do not enter Telangana.

"Seal the whole of Hyderabad and eradicate the virus," Rao ordered. He issued instructions that sharp police, IAS and medical and health officers monitor the implementation of these orders. 

Rao said that since the spread of Coronavirus is more in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, strict regulations should be implemented. The CM opined that the situation in the State was under control except in Hyderabad and surrounding districts. 

"The spread is less in other districts. All the new cases being reported are from Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts. Hence the officials should focus on Hyderabad. Whoever has symptoms should be given treatment and all those who have come in contact with the positive cases should be quarantined," the Chief Minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Hyderabad lockdown Hyderabad sealed COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp