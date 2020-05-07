Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao orders to seal Hyderabad to kill COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis are not allowed to go out of the city and no one would be allowed into Hyderabad. The same rule applies to Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Vikarabad districts.

These four districts fall under red zones. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issued these instructions during a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. "Seal the borders of Hyderabad. Guard the city borders," Rao directed the officials. Rao also told them to ensure that people from Kurnool and Guntur do not enter Telangana.

"Seal the whole of Hyderabad and eradicate the virus," Rao ordered. He issued instructions that sharp police, IAS and medical and health officers monitor the implementation of these orders.

Rao said that since the spread of Coronavirus is more in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, strict regulations should be implemented. The CM opined that the situation in the State was under control except in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

"The spread is less in other districts. All the new cases being reported are from Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts. Hence the officials should focus on Hyderabad. Whoever has symptoms should be given treatment and all those who have come in contact with the positive cases should be quarantined," the Chief Minister said.