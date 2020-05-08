Car rams into wall of house in Alwal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an alleged case of drunken driving, a car rammed into the compound wall of a house at Alwal late on Wednesday. The residents escaped unhurt and passengers of the car fled the spot.

The wall collapsed and the car was completely damaged. Inspector Alwal P Yadagiri said a case was registered against the vehicle owner and probe was underway. Police suspect that the vehicle was going at high speed. They are also verifying if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.