Day 2 sees shorter queues at liquor stores across Hyderabad

Liquor shop owners told Express there was not much change in the sales but the queues had shrunk.

People carrying cases of liquor on day 2 after shops were opened during lockdown in Hyderabad on Thursday.

People carrying cases of liquor on day 2 after shops were opened during lockdown in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Most of the 170-odd liquor shops in the city saw shorter queues which moved briskly on Thursday. According to the Excise Department officials, stocks worth Rs 100 crore was dispatched from depots to liquor shops across the State.

Liquor shop owners told Express there was not much change in the sales but the queues had shrunk. “Sales are like Wednesday, but the queues are gone. People are coming and going without having to stand for long. Also, the sales are similar to festival days. But I cannot really compare it with New Year’s Day,” said Sai Ram, a liquor shop retailer from Golkonda Wines near Langer Houz.

Since there were thinner crowds at shops, social distancing was taken for granted. Many shops saw around eight-10 people standing next to each other near the counter to purchase liquor. “Surprisingly, it only took around 10 minutes to fetch the liquor. On Wednesday, I stood for three hours straight,” said Madhukar Reddy, who was standing at a liquor store in Langer Houz.

“I am not bothered by the price. But I do not want the government to stop the sale of liquor,” he added. 
Another man waiting near the shop said, “I lost all my savings on Wednesday in gambling after I got drunk. I stood in line on Wednesday for three hours and today I am standing here with the hope that someone would fetch me a drink.”

Business as usual
Buyers at liquor stores stay calm and make brisk purchases. Stocks worth Rs 100 crore dispatched to various shops across Telangana 
 

