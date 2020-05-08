STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four more trains to take back migrants from Telangana

On Thursday evening, some activists requested the Rangareddy Collector to make arrangements for over 200 workers who walked to the Lingampally railway station to go home.

Migrants headed towards Secunderabad railway station to reach their destinations by train.

Migrants headed towards Secunderabad railway station to reach their destinations by train. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Four trains for Bihar and other States will transport nearly 4,800 migrant workers to their native villages late on May 7 and May 8. The trains would leave from Lingampally and Ghatkesar stations. RTC buses are picking up workers from their work sites and transporting them to the railway stations where their body temperatures and other vitals are checked. Seating is also according to social distancing norms.

On Thursday evening, some activists requested the Rangareddy Collector to make arrangements for over 200 workers who walked to the Lingampally railway station to go home even though it was not their day of travel. “They have not received SMS details for their return travel. Contractors have driven them away.

They need shelter from tonight & food, until their safe return to home State is ensured,” tweeted Meera Sangamitra an activist. However, police drove the non-designated travellers away. Meanwhile, Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) across the State collected a revenue of Rs 1.82 crore on Thursday. According to RTA officials, the collection was primarily from vehicle registrations, application for vehicle licences for both learning and driving. All these services are now online and contactless to a large extent.

