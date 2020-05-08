Two killed as drunk techie crashes car

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons, including a techie, died and four others were injured in a drunk driving accident at Shankarpally. While all the occupants of the car were heavily drunk, Satish Reddy, a techie who was behind the wheel, recorded an alcohol level of 170 Mg/dL in the test. They were celebrating the opening of liquor shops in Telangana.

G Niranjan (32), died on the spot and Kothuri Kiran (32) died on the way to the hospital. Satish Reddy, Sharath Chandra, Srikanth and B Rajashekar sustained injuries in the crash. According to police, the victims drank in an open area near the Ordinance factory and were returning home. Satish Reddy lost control of the vehicle, while negotiating a sharp curve and the car crashed into fields.