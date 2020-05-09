COVID-19 positive woman in Hyderabad delivers healthy baby

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a medical success story, a 27-year-old COVID-positive patient, delivered a baby boy on Friday after a C-section at the Gandhi Hospital. This is the first delivery of a COVID-positive patient in the hospital. The woman tested positive for the virus in the last month of her pregnancy.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender had a word of praise for the Gandhi Hospital doctors. “A healthy baby boy was delivered by the patient on Friday. Tomorrow, we will be conducting a COVID test on the child in order to test if it has contracted the virus from the mother at birth,” said the Minister.

The case is especially crucial for the country as studies are on to find out if a COVID-positive mother can infect her child. The baby boy weighed a healthy 3 kg at the time of birth. Commenting on the success, Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, stated, “I congratulate and sincerely thank the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Department of Paediatrics for their wonderful work.

This is the first delivery by a COVID-positive woman.” The woman’s whole family had tested COVID-positive and one of her family members had succumbed to Covid-19 making this case even more significant.

Woman delivers at Malakpet govt hospital entrance

Hyderabad: A woman from Chaderghat delivered a baby in the passage of the local area hospital in Malakpet on Thursday. The incident reportedly happened due to a delay in arrival of the 108 ambulance. According to Chaderghat police, the woman was in labour when the ambulance arrived in the MN Area Hospital. Since the hospital staff were taking time to attend to her, she laid down at the entrance and delivered her baby.