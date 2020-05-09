STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police amp up vigil against drinking in public

With the reopening of liquor shops after more than 40 days of lockdown, complaints over liquor consumption in public spaces have begun pouring in.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

People line up to buy liquor at Yousfguda in Hyderabad as liquor shops opened in Telangana on Wednesday

People line up to buy liquor at Yousfguda in Hyderabad as liquor shops opened in Telangana on Wednesday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the reopening of liquor shops after more than 40 days of lockdown, complaints about liquor consumption in public spaces have begun pouring in. As a result, the police have intensified patrolling in various parts of the city. 

On Friday, the Hyderabad Police received a complaint stating that a few persons were drinking alcohol at an unused ground near the ACB office in Banjara Hills. Upon being alerted, Banjara Hills police sent out patrolling vehicles to the spot. They warned alcohol consumers to refrain from drinking out in the open as it’s against the law.  

Belt shop raided, two arrested
Task force sleuths raided a belt shop in Chatrinaka and found the owners selling alcohol at higher prices on Friday. Two people were arrested and liquor worth Rs 1 lakh was seized.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Police Banjara Hills liquor sales
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp