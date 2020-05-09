Hyderabad Police amp up vigil against drinking in public

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the reopening of liquor shops after more than 40 days of lockdown, complaints about liquor consumption in public spaces have begun pouring in. As a result, the police have intensified patrolling in various parts of the city.

On Friday, the Hyderabad Police received a complaint stating that a few persons were drinking alcohol at an unused ground near the ACB office in Banjara Hills. Upon being alerted, Banjara Hills police sent out patrolling vehicles to the spot. They warned alcohol consumers to refrain from drinking out in the open as it’s against the law.

Belt shop raided, two arrested

Task force sleuths raided a belt shop in Chatrinaka and found the owners selling alcohol at higher prices on Friday. Two people were arrested and liquor worth Rs 1 lakh was seized.