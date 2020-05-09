Hyderabad’s rendezvous with traffic after days of blockade

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The familiar hustle and bustle of traffic has returned to the streets of Hyderabad with the State and Central governments having relaxed the lockdown regulations for various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, alcohol and others. In fact, traffic police were deputed at a few junctions to regulate vehicular movement on Friday.

Traffic snarl near Himayatnagar amid

the lockdown in Hyderabad on

Friday | RVK Rao

While the movement of vehicles raised concerns of safety given Hyderabad continues to be a red zone, it was a sigh of relief for many who’ve been holed up in their homes for the past few weeks. Many Hyderabadis took to Twitter to say hello to their good old friend, traffic, while others rued the delay in provision of essential services.

Meanwhile, traffic department officials clarified that vehicular movement was permitted in the GHMC, despite it being a red zone, as it was crucial for services in all the other districts. “Curbs have been eased for several sectors, like hardware, construction, and electricals. The RTA offices and liquor shops are also open now. A lot of IT professionals are heading to the West Zone as 33 per cent attendance is permitted. There was a rush owing to this,” said an official of Punjagutta Traffic Police, who had to handle heavy traffic near Pragati Bhavan on Friday.

He further added that if any non-essential service worker was spotted outside a 3-km radius of the check-posts, they are being sent home. Speaking on the same, Health Minister Eatala Rajender clarified that the red zone does not necessarily refer to the whole of the district, geographically. “Even if only one Covid-positive case is reported in a particular area, that entire space will be marked as a containment zone. In GHMC, there are only very few active containment zones. They are sealed off,” said the Minister at a press conference.