Not everything needs to be perfect, small joys matter

Nothing but change is permanent. Time changes, so does the world and life. We are mere spectators of the acts of time – the great mahakaal.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nothing but change is permanent. Time changes, so does the world and life. We are mere spectators of the acts of time – the great mahakaal. Adaptation to the changes, I feel, is the key to human happiness. 

With this lockdown life has definitely changed and its better we accept this change and live accordingly. Do we have an option? It’s close to two months of this lockdown. I am a single guy who lived with three doggies (my babies), a permanent cook as well as some part-time staff. Just before the lockdown, my cook went to his native village for attending a family wedding and he got stuck in the village and due to the lockdown.

The part-timers are unable to come to work. So here I am, in a large house, cooking, cleaning, doing laundry, watering plants in the garden, taking care of my three babies, and doing all other domestic chores, along with being constantly on phone calls or video calls with my team members, clients, and working on my laptop. 

This is indeed a new experience, as previously I used to just work and do workouts. Rest was taken care of. I have slowly come out of the mindset that everything should be perfect. Perfection can be a mirage, and to err is human. So my house is clean, cleaned by me, but is not picture-perfect like before. I understood that imperfection has its own beauty, and surely a thing of beauty is a joy forever. I am a foodie, and was always fond of elaborate meals, usually having friends over for dinner with exotic dishes. All my demands were happily always fulfilled with a smile by my Man Friday. Still I used to complain about the taste, the garnishing, etc. 

Today, I am cooking for myself and my three dogs, not elaborate meals, but necessary meals. So, household work, office work and before going to bed some music and reading! Some days, I go out with my fellow society members, to distribute essentials to those in need.

This is how my lockdown is. This time period actually taught me to be more compassionate, and appreciate small joys we tend to ignore, and reinforced my faith in the Almighty for giving me this life. And I couldn’t have asked for a better time than this period when there’s so much to think and reflect.

— Koushik Rudra, CEO, ECOFIN Global Consulting  (As told to Tamanna S Mehdi)

  • RAHMAT KARIM
    this is very much inspirational story of your lockdown life.. very good. keep going bro????
    6 hours ago reply
