Staffer run over at private firm’s worksite

In a tragic accident, a 40-year-old woman, who worked for a private transport company, was crushed to death by a vehicle at the worksite in Balanagar on Friday. 

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

According to the police, the victim K Kavitha worked as a cleaner at a transport company that supplies vehicles to pharma firms and MNCs on a rental basis.

The incident occured while she was at work. According to witnesses, she was washing her hands under a tap near the rear end of the parked vehicle, when the driver reversed it and ran over her. She sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The Balanagar police have registered a case against the driver.

