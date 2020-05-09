STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman ‘disciplines’ tipplers at wine shop

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, a woman is seen enforcing social distancing at a wine shop in Neredmet on Thursday.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:32 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, a woman is seen enforcing social distancing at a wine shop in Neredmet on Thursday. She is heard asking people waiting outside the store why they had stepped out of their homes to buy liquor when the State was battling Covid-19. 

The police personnel on duty, who were mute spectators to the incident, recorded her remarks on their phones. Wearing a mask and wielding a metal pipe, the woman charged towards the crowd in front of the wine shop. She jumped barricades and began abusing the people waiting in line. “We are working so hard for you. We are trying to protect you from the virus.

But now, you have come out for alcohol. People are dying across the world and you are not even scared of it,” she told the buyers. Upon noticing violations of social distancing, she began beating the crowd with the metal rod, asking them to stand apart from each other. A man recording the video was heard speaking in her support. “She is doing so much for the people, but they are not paying any attention to. These people don’t even think of the police personnel on bandobast duty,” he said.

