SSC exam centres doubled in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the directions of Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), the District Education Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad has doubled the number of SSC Class X examination centres in the city. Around 300 additional exam centres have been added to the 364 existing exam centres.

Each student would be seated per bench in a zig-zag manner while maintaining a distance of one metre.

“We have ensured the availability of furniture for all the 69,737 candidates. All the new schools we have identified are in close proximity to the previous students.

We will also carry out disinfectant operations before the exams and also make sure that hand sanitisers or soaps are made available to the students appearing the exam,” Hyderabad DEO B Venkata Narasamma said.