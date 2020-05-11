STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
35-year-old murdered, left to bleed on road in Hyderabad amid COVID-19

Hyderabad reported its first murder case during the novel Coronavirus lockdown when the city police found a 35-year-old man stabbed to death at Chaderghat.

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad reported its first murder case during the novel Coronavirus lockdown when the city police found a 35-year-old man stabbed to death at Chaderghat. They suspect a property dispute as to the motive for the killing. 

According to the Chaderghat police, the deceased was identified as Mohammed Rehman, a resident of the area. The police detained a few suspects, including some of his relatives, for questioning. Inspector P Sateesh of the Chaderghat police station said Rehman had some property dispute with his brother. His family members tried to resolve the issue, but in vain. Vexed over property distribution, the accused allegedly hatched a plan to kill Rehman, the police said. He stabbed Rehman, who was on his way home, with sharp weapons, suspected to be knives, and left him to bleed on the road, the police said. 

The staff of the 108 helplines received a call from a passerby who spotted the victim bleeding profusely on the road. The police rushed to the spot on being informed but found him dead. They registered a murder case and shifted the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Property dispute
Mohammed Rehman had some issues with his brother over the property. His family tried to resolve the issue, but in vain. Vexed over this, the accused stabbed him to death, said the police

