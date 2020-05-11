37 medical teams take up health survey in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon after an elderly woman tested positive for COVID-19 at Vanasthalipuram, the Telangana government deployed 37 medical teams to conduct door-to-door surveys to identify symptomatic patients.

The teams, comprising ASHA workers and ANMs, will refer those showing symptoms to government quarantine centers in the city.

Speaking to Express, Dr Swarajya Laxmi, District Medical and Health official of Rangareddy district, said around 2,500 houses were surveyed. “Of the total people checked on Sunday, one was found to have some symptoms. We shifted the person to hospital,” she said. In the next two days, another 4,000 people would be checked.