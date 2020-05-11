COOVID-19: Denied money for booze, Hyderabad man kills mom

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An alcoholic, Gaddam Ashok, killed his mother after she refused to give him money for buying liquor. The shocking incident took place in the Vikarabad district. Police arrested Ashok and produced him before the court on Saturday. Ashok (35), a resident of Bomraspet, is a daily laborer.

Due to the lockdown, he was unemployed and harassing his mother Anjamma (60) for her pension money. Once wine shops reopened, the harassment increased. On Thursday, he beat his wife after which she left. Later, he pressurized his mother to give him money. When she refused, he killed her. Anjamma died on the spot, police said.