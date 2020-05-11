Hyderabad taxi drivers fume over being quarantined after dropping stranded people home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taxi and cab drivers are enraged over the State government’s decision to put those dropping and picking stranded people in other States under home quarantine for 24 days. The issue cropped up after several drivers, who had been hired in Hyderabad and other districts, were stamped for being under quarantine after they returned from other States.

Their details were collected at the time of their arrival in the State and now, Anganwadi teachers and the police have been keeping track of their whereabouts. “It is shocking that the police and the government refuse to acknowledge us as frontline workers. We are serving those who are stranded and in turn being denied a livelihood as we are locked up in our homes for 24 days,” said Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of Indian Federation Of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT).

“We are charging basic fares. However, with us being put under quarantine, the people in our colonies, our relatives and the society at large are stigmatizing us, even though our work is integral in the scheme of things,” he added. They demand that the government test them and not subject them to quarantine.