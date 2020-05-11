Negligence case against Lanco Hills management after man, child gets stuck in elevator for 50 minutes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Raidurgam police registered a case against the management of Lanco Hills at Manikonda and the security guards after a man and his young child got stuck in an elevator for over 50 minutes. They were charged with negligence in maintaining the lift.

The episode was captured on the CCTV in the elevator, which showed how the man struggled to get out with his son. Srinivasa Reddy, a resident of Lanco Hills, was in the elevator on Thursday noon, along with his two-and-half-year-old son.

As soon as they entered the elevator, it stopped. Reddy pressed the emergency buttons and tried to contact the department concerned but no one answered. He forcefully opened the door and they got out. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case.