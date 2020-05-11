STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Thunderstorm likely to hit parts of Hyderabad

Sunday witnessed a marked drop in the maximum temperature at most places across Telangana as cloudy weather conditions prevailed. 

Published: 11th May 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Thunderstorm

Image used for representational purpose (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sunday witnessed a marked drop in the maximum temperature at most places across Telangana as cloudy weather conditions prevailed. In Hyderabad, the maximum was 34 degrees Celsius, which is 5.6 degrees Celsius below normal, whereas Nizamabad recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius, down by 5.4 degrees Celsius. 

However, the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum would likely hover around 41-43 degrees Celsius at isolated pockets across Telangana. Also, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds was forecasted at isolated places in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Medchal and Bhuvanagiri districts.

On Sunday, isolated places of Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Jagtial, Asifabad and Bhupalpally districts, apart from parts of Hyderabad’s suburbs, received light to moderate rainfall. Kataram in Bhupalpally received the highest rainfall of 33mm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad thunderstorm IMD
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp