Thunderstorm likely to hit parts of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sunday witnessed a marked drop in the maximum temperature at most places across Telangana as cloudy weather conditions prevailed. In Hyderabad, the maximum was 34 degrees Celsius, which is 5.6 degrees Celsius below normal, whereas Nizamabad recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius, down by 5.4 degrees Celsius.

However, the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum would likely hover around 41-43 degrees Celsius at isolated pockets across Telangana. Also, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds was forecasted at isolated places in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Medchal and Bhuvanagiri districts.

On Sunday, isolated places of Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Jagtial, Asifabad and Bhupalpally districts, apart from parts of Hyderabad’s suburbs, received light to moderate rainfall. Kataram in Bhupalpally received the highest rainfall of 33mm.