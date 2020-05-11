Two Hyderabad constables suspended for taking bribe amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Sunday issued orders suspending two constables for collecting bribe from auto drivers transporting essential supplies under the Afzulgunj police station limits.

The constables were identified as D Pancha Mukesh and B Suresh of Blue Colt 2 of Afzalgunj. Anjani Kumar also issued a charge memo to the Afzalganj Inspector for poor supervision of the staff. The Commissioner issued the orders after a video, which captured the two constables taking the bribe, went viral on social media platforms.