26-yr-old man chased, killed by gang of youth in broad daylight

As Fayaz tried to escape, they chased him in the residential area and finally rounded him up and attacked him with bricks.

Published: 12th May 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 10:29 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man was murdered by a group of youngsters in broad daylight at Jagathgirigutta on Monday. According to police, the accused persons chased the victim, Fayaz, through the lanes and attacked him with bricks killing him on the spot.

Balanagar ACP K Purushotham said that the accused have been identified as Prashanth, Tillu, Sai and Naresh and added that more people have been involved in the crime. While the motive is still unknown, special teams have been deputed to nab the accused, he said.

According to police, Fayaz, a resident of Banjara Hills, had an affair with a woman residing at RP Nagar under Jagathgirigutta police limits and that he used to visit the woman regularly. On Monday, when he came to the area, the accused persons noticed him and attacked him first. As Fayaz tried to escape, they chased him in the residential area and finally rounded him up and attacked him with bricks.

