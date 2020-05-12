COVID-19: Chennai to Hyderabad EXIM route reopens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) has resumed a direct service, connecting its inland container depot (ICD) at Hyderabad with a terminal at the Chennai Port Trust after more than three years.

The reopening of the Chennai-Hyderabad route — a move indicating that the railways were being increasingly used for export and import (EXIM) — is set to help Hyderabad exporters and boost the movement of essentials across the country. Precautionary measures are in place for the employees at the terminals.

Recently, 32 containers of sunflower seed and two containers of PVC board were sent from the city ICD to the PSA International Pte Ltd-run terminal at Chennai.