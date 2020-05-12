STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

CRMP agencies to remodel drains: GHMC

Of these, 15-20 SWDs fall under CRMP control and will be handed over to the agencies to remodel the chronic SWD drains before monsoon.

Published: 12th May 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC

GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will entrust additional works to the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) agencies, which were not part of the CRMP O&M works previously.

With the Telangana government approving the same, stormwater drain (SWD) works would be entrusted to the CRMP agencies. GHMC had identified 30 major SWD bottlenecks, which are major waterlogging points. Of these, 15-20 SWDs fall under CRMP control and will be handed over to the agencies to remodel the chronic SWD drains before the monsoon. These critical drains cause trouble during the monsoon.

Some of the SWD works, which will be entrusted to the agencies, are remodeling of a culvert near Begum Bazaar police station, Kavadiguda road, where there is a chronic problem of overflows from Gangaputra Sangham colony and Padmashali colony, cross drain near Karbala Maidan, Shilparamam and City Wines near Madhapur.

GHMC officials said there was a clause in the agreement that any additional work or new infrastructure proposed by the GHMC in the five years of the contract period would also be executed by the agencies at an estimated amount and the payment for the said work would be done in addition to the contract value.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC CRMP remodel drains
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp