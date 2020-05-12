CRMP agencies to remodel drains: GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will entrust additional works to the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) agencies, which were not part of the CRMP O&M works previously.

With the Telangana government approving the same, stormwater drain (SWD) works would be entrusted to the CRMP agencies. GHMC had identified 30 major SWD bottlenecks, which are major waterlogging points. Of these, 15-20 SWDs fall under CRMP control and will be handed over to the agencies to remodel the chronic SWD drains before the monsoon. These critical drains cause trouble during the monsoon.

Some of the SWD works, which will be entrusted to the agencies, are remodeling of a culvert near Begum Bazaar police station, Kavadiguda road, where there is a chronic problem of overflows from Gangaputra Sangham colony and Padmashali colony, cross drain near Karbala Maidan, Shilparamam and City Wines near Madhapur.

GHMC officials said there was a clause in the agreement that any additional work or new infrastructure proposed by the GHMC in the five years of the contract period would also be executed by the agencies at an estimated amount and the payment for the said work would be done in addition to the contract value.