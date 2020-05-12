Don't’ fall for Rs 10 thali fraud on social media: Hyderabad food blogger Lokender Jain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As you are scrolling through food videos and photographs on your phone, you may have come across some enticing ads about ‘one plus three thali’ offers on your social media feed. And the ad is usually from a popular food outlet in Hyderabad which you have patronized in the past. But let us warn you that it is a fraud ad. City food blogger Lokender Jain who came across this said, “After you call the number, they send you a Google Form which asks for your credit card details. Then the so-called delivery in-charge of the restaurant asking for ‘just Rs 10 advance’ to be paid and that the rest can be paid on delivery. And then after that, nothing happens and nobody answers the call even after a few hours.

“I got suspicious about the ad when I saw that Bawarchiwas offering a veg thali. I saw similar such ads and as a few restaurateurs are my friends, I called them to find out if they were truly giving any such delivery services, they admit it was a group of fraudsters who are resorting to it. Many of my blogger friends too said they came across such ads, but luckily nobody fell victim for it,” says Lokender. Watch out, foodies!