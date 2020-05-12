Harish Rijhwani's book 'Technology to Business' bridges gap between technology and business

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: Many people are using the extra time at home to update their skills with a bouquet of online courses. Targeting those who wish to translate their technical skills into a thriving business, healthcare IT professional, academician and author Harish C Rijhwani recently conducted a virtual launch of his book Technology to Business: The Invisible Gap. The book addresses the challenges and pain-points of technocrats, technologists, aspiring entrepreneurs, startups and mid or large-sized companies, who wish to connect the dots between their technology and business.

“The book makes a good read for technocrats, technologists, innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs, startups and even mid or large-sized companies, who wish to understand the business side of their idea/solution,” says the author. Styled as a simple and interactive personal journal, the book chronicles Harish's observations, learnings and takeaways through decades of experience as an IT expert, management professional and academician.

On the reasons for writing this book, Harish, who helps organisations leverage technology to meet their business goals and optimising business processes says: "Unlike the confectionary business where a simple chocolate can be wrapped in something eye-catching, computer software can't just be wrapped in a silver paper and sold. Hence, it becomes important to answer many questions such as “Why did we build this solution?, “Who would be the end users?”, “What was the cost to build the solution?”, and “What's in it for the customer?” Harish adds that the book can guide a technocrat to some of these questions.

Citing examples of Facebook, Apple, Starbucks, De- Beers, Kellogg's, Dominoes, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Accenture, ICICI Bank, among others, as well as from his own life experiences, the book sheds light on how companies in diverse sectors have achieved success, failure or growth and overcome obstacles by using a mix of three important touchpoints -- technology, business and marketing.

Harish who was a part of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) based in Mumbai, also had a team in Hyderabad, for which he used to travel regularly to DLF Cyber City, Gachibowli. In addition, he was also part of a Start-Up Accelerator Network at HGS wherein he interacted with organisations in Hyderabad such as Algonox and iBaseIT. The book is available on Kindle.