STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Harish Rijhwani's book 'Technology to Business' bridges gap between technology and business

Many people are using the extra time at home to update their skills with a bouquet of online courses.

Published: 12th May 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

IT professional, academician and author Harish C Rijhwani

IT professional, academician and author Harish C Rijhwani

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many people are using the extra time at home to update their skills with a bouquet of online courses. Targeting those who wish to translate their technical skills into a thriving business, healthcare IT professional, academician and author Harish C Rijhwani recently conducted a virtual launch of his book Technology to Business: The Invisible Gap. The book addresses the challenges and pain-points of technocrats, technologists, aspiring entrepreneurs, startups and mid or large-sized companies, who wish to connect the dots between their technology and business.

“The book makes a good read for technocrats, technologists, innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs, startups and even mid or large-sized companies, who wish to understand the business side of their idea/solution,” says the author. Styled as a simple and interactive personal journal, the book chronicles Harish's observations, learnings and takeaways through decades of experience as an IT expert, management professional and academician.

On the reasons for writing this book, Harish, who helps organisations leverage technology to meet their business goals and optimising business processes says: "Unlike the confectionary business where a simple chocolate can be wrapped in something eye-catching, computer software can't just be wrapped in a silver paper and sold. Hence, it becomes important to answer many questions such as “Why did we build this solution?, “Who would be the end users?”, “What was the cost to build the solution?”, and “What's in it for the customer?” Harish adds that the book can guide a technocrat to some of these questions.

Citing examples of Facebook, Apple, Starbucks, De- Beers, Kellogg's, Dominoes, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Accenture, ICICI Bank, among others, as well as from his own life experiences, the book sheds light on how companies in diverse sectors have achieved success, failure or growth and overcome obstacles by using a mix of three important touchpoints -- technology, business and marketing.

Harish who was a part of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) based in Mumbai, also had a team in Hyderabad, for which he used to travel regularly to DLF Cyber City, Gachibowli. In addition, he was also part of a Start-Up Accelerator Network at HGS wherein he interacted with organisations in Hyderabad such as Algonox and iBaseIT. The book is available on Kindle. — Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna@newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harish C Rijhwani Harish C Rijhwani book Technology to Business: The Invisible Gap
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp