Hyderabad-based company makes customised bed for COVID-19 patients and migrant laborers

The features of the bed, he claims, include water-resistant (because of special chemical coating), portable, easy to assemble (in less than four minutues.

Published: 12th May 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ayush  Khetan, a Hyderabad-based packaging company owner, says that he may have designed a bed that could be a solution to accommodate migrant labour or those infected by Coronavirus in emergency wards. "We have been in the corrugation packaging industry for over three decades and have been working with the leading consumer durable corporations. In the past we have developed a few non-packaging focused products using the tech at our hand. But the development of Corrubed has been the most exciting for us.”

“We are currently producing 1,000 such units each day and have a capacity to push this to over 2,500 per day in four days," says Ayush of Khetan Corru Case Pvt ltd, his packaging company. Corrugated cardboard means one that has been folded into a series of small parallel folds to make it stronger.

The features of the bed, he claims, include water-resistant (because of special chemical coating), portable, easy to assemble (in less than four minutues. Ayush also says that the bed is easy to dispose of as it can be repulped, biodegraded, burnt and is eco-friendly as it is made from paper. He believes that the beds are ideal options for temporary labour accommodation/ quarantine centres/ isolation wards or emergency beds at hospitals, particularly in remote places a bed costing as low as `1,2000 that is water-resistant and can take a load of up to 250 kg.

