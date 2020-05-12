STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad police on their toes as migrants test positive

According to sources, a cultural wing member has been made to dress up like Covid and move around areas to sensitize people to maintain physical distance and also wear masks.

Published: 12th May 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a few Mumbai-returned migrant labourers, belonging to Jangaon and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, were tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus, the police officials have increased vigil at Narayanpur mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The personnel have also taken up awareness campaigns to educate people on various precautionary measures. As part of this, a man dressed up like Coronavirus was seen moving around the villages asking people to maintain distance and wear masks on Monday.

Narayanpur SI D Nagaraju said that the initiative has been taken up, in coordination with the cultural wing of Rachakonda Commissionerate.According to sources, a cultural wing member has been made to dress up like Covid and move around areas to sensitize people to maintain physical distance and also wear masks.

