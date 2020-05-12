Mangoes for mommy messages on Mother's Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the world of online challenges, came this interesting contest on Mother’s Day compiled by Major Shiva Kiran, which even had a prize, that of the King of fruits – a box of mangoes. The challenge was on WhatsApp groups and was simple, yet loaded with emotion. “In 100 words write about your mother. Make it personal, no generics. Before 6 pm IST. The best write up will get a gift whenever we meet next.” Shiva posted the contest in different groups of his family, the Army, and among NGOs and received a tremendous response.

“People were happy writing about their mothers, mangoes did not seem to matter,” says he. The ex-Indian Army mapping professional who also runs an NGO in solid waste management lost his mother in January. He says, “I miss my mother, Jana Bai, every day. Through this contest, I wanted people to realize what an irreplaceable and important gift have, and appreciate their mothers.” The contest received 70 entries and Shiva gave away boxes of juicy Himayat and Benishan mangoes to six winners. “Mothers and mangoes go together,” says Shiva.