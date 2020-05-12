Nasscom platform to help Hyderabad government fight COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It body Nasscom on Monday said its Covid-19 task force has developed a platform in a bid to help the State government take informed decisions in managing the lockdown. It brings together multiple solutions and delivers over 100 dashboards, across over 30 government and public datasets, with thousands of data points to support the Centre and State in fighting the pandemic.

Nasscom said the platform would source data from public sources, including a select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public datasets, to create actionable reporting dashboards and would allow the government to project insights sourced from the information with the public datasets. The external citizen-facing dashboard would allow the government to project critical information to the public for transparency, awareness, and guidance.

“We have built a technology-driven vision of a Pandemic Response Platform for India,” said Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India, and lead, Nasscom task force. “It’s wonderful to see how the technology industry is uniting to innovate for the war on Covid-19,” said IT Minister KT Rama Rao. The task force comprises almost 30 members, including domain leaders from Fractal, Infosys, Mindtree, Wipro, AWS, Intel and others.