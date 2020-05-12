STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Nasscom platform to help Hyderabad government fight COVID-19

The external citizen-facing dashboard would allow the government to project critical information to the public for transparency, awareness, and guidance.

Published: 12th May 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It body Nasscom on Monday said its Covid-19 task force has developed a platform in a bid to help the State government take informed decisions in managing the lockdown. It brings together multiple solutions and delivers over 100 dashboards, across over 30 government and public datasets, with thousands of data points to support the Centre and State in fighting the pandemic.

Nasscom said the platform would source data from public sources, including a select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public datasets, to create actionable reporting dashboards and would allow the government to project insights sourced from the information with the public datasets. The external citizen-facing dashboard would allow the government to project critical information to the public for transparency, awareness, and guidance.

“We have built a technology-driven vision of a Pandemic Response Platform for India,” said Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India, and lead, Nasscom task force. “It’s wonderful to see how the technology industry is uniting to innovate for the war on Covid-19,” said IT Minister KT Rama Rao. The task force comprises almost 30 members, including domain leaders from Fractal, Infosys, Mindtree, Wipro, AWS, Intel and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nasscom coronavirus coronavirus donation
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp