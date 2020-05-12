No brain drain with these exercises during coronavirus lockdown

ANANYAMARIAMRAJESH By

HYDERABAD: Keep yourself busy with these brain workouts this season. It sharpens your intellect and helps you tide over the negative thoughts that the current not-so-bright times seem to have spawned upon on us

He lockdown has been extended for another three weeks, causing anxiety and restlessness among the citizens in the city. Sudeep Chandra, a research scholar at the Department of Psychology, Osmania University said, “Mental exercises can serve as means of stress alleviation and mood enhancement.” He added, “According to PERMA model of positive psychology, it is important for a person to remain engaged in some kind of activity. Engagement in activities can make a person feel productive and act as a deterrent against rumination.”

Savour the flavour

Chandra suggests that one such mental exercise that can keep you engaged is savouring. It is an important addition to lifestyle during lockdown. The goal is to savour and relish all those experiences which were considered to be unimportant like enjoying the sunset, he added. He explained that many games such as scrabble, dumb charades, sudoku and crosswords can accelerate the cognitive development of growing children and maintain the cognitive connections in an adult. Chandra said, “It helps strengthen the brain and can ensure positivity and happiness in people.

Happiness and positivity can be maintained or increased when there is a social component like involving family in the mental exercises. Also, online multiplayer games can be fruitful for those living alone.” He said that the social component is important because human beings have an innate need for continual validation. When such validation occurs, it can ameliorate their subjective well-being.

A Bengaluru-based clinical psychologist Varghese Mathew mentioned, “When you have an unprecedented lockdown staring at you, take it one day at a time. Instead of getting bogged down by the thought, take each of those days as an opportunity to build new skills, explore hobbies and do things you’ve always wanted to.” “One must practise mindfulness for at least 10 minutes a day. Researches show that mindfulness and physical activity helps in reducing depression and anxiety,” he adds.

Digital decluttering

Mathew also suggests digital de-cluttering – unsubscribe and delete all the unnecessary e-mails, clear your spam messages and backup your systems. He added that journaling or gratitude writing where one can devote five minutes a day to write down the things that one is grateful for or about what one felt throughout the day is one effective mental exercise. This can help lower stress levels and change one’s mindset at the end of the day.

Studies have shown that journaling and gratitude writing have exhibited good results. Psychologist and neurofeedback trainer Diya Ganguly Mallick, currently based in London, explains, “Some practice mental preparedness or exercises for facing the challenge, some start mapping out new routines to tackle the crisis while others may simply struggle balancing their pre-existing roles with the newly added challenges.”

Brain development

Diya told Hyderabad Express that playing is mental exercise that is not only an integral part of brain development for children but has multiple beneficial impacts on our physiological and psychological health at any age. Research also suggests play has significant benefits in reducing risks for mental illnesses like dementia, Alzheimer’s and other mood disorders, lowers blood pressure as having fun while playing increases endorphins, a chemical in the brain responsible for oozing out the feelings of happiness. This release of endorphins in our body helps muscles to relax, blood to circulate and eventually lower our blood pressure, saving us from risks associated with artery damage, heart disease and stroke, she added.

She said, “The social aspect of helping others, especially in unprecedented times like this can have profound impact on your overall wellbeing, helping us to counteract the effects of stress, fury, nervousness and even depression.” By understanding one’s own anxieties, one can help the others as well as oneself. So be mindful of the worries and intense emotions, talk it out with friends and family, draft the plan for post covid-19 world, communicate finance management strategy for the family maintenance, be resilient and start having conversation about the days when all these covid-19 maladies will be a distant reality