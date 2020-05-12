Photographer Harsha Mavoori explores new photography techniques during COVID-19 quarantine

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: The lockdown has been a period for many to try out new things, or learn a new skill. For Harsha Mavoori, a program manager with ISB and photographer, the extra time came as a boon to him to venture into fashion and portraiture genres of photography. From his home, he has been shooting portfolios of women exploring themes such as effects of self seclusion and how one behaves during the same, self touch, body positivity, intriguing makeup etc.

“I have been into photography since 2013. I was planning to give fashion and portraiture genres of photography a try recently, and that’s when the lockdown was announced. But I figured that these restrictions need not stop me from doing what I wanted to do and help come out of the ‘Corona Claustrophobia’. That is when I got to know about the Instagram: Quarantine Virtual Photo shoots trend.” One of his models include Sofia Alvarado, a student from Ecuador.

“All that is required from the model’s end are a phone or two with video calling applications like Google Duo/Facetime/Zoom etc. and good lighting, ideally during the golden hours (6-8 am or 4-6 pm). ” Harsha’s muses are friends or professional models who he come across in his feed or in profiles of people he follows in Instagram. I go through their profile if new or revisit their profile if I already follow them and understand the kind of work they are into.

“Next, I compile a collaboration request message and shoot it to them. Once they revert and I get their consent to collaborate, I explain the whole process of the virtual shoot, equipment required and also share a set of themes,” he adds.