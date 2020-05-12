STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Photographer Harsha Mavoori explores new photography techniques during COVID-19 quarantine

The lockdown  has been a period for many to try out new things, or learn a new skill.

Published: 12th May 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Photographer Harsha Mavoori's recent work

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown has been a period for many to try out new things, or learn a new skill. For Harsha Mavoori, a program manager with ISB and photographer, the extra time came as a boon to him to venture into fashion and portraiture genres of photography. From his home, he has been shooting portfolios of women exploring themes such as effects of self seclusion and how one behaves during the same, self touch, body positivity, intriguing makeup etc.

“I have been into photography since 2013. I was planning to give fashion and portraiture genres of photography a try recently, and that’s when the lockdown was announced. But I figured that these restrictions need not stop me from doing what I wanted to do and help come out of the ‘Corona Claustrophobia’. That is when I got to know about the Instagram: Quarantine Virtual Photo shoots trend.” One of his models include Sofia Alvarado, a student from Ecuador.

“All that is required from the model’s end are a phone or two with video calling applications like Google Duo/Facetime/Zoom etc. and good lighting, ideally during the golden hours (6-8 am or 4-6 pm). ” Harsha’s muses are friends or professional models who he come across in his feed or in profiles of people he follows in Instagram. I go through their profile if new or revisit their profile if I already follow them and understand the kind of work they are into.

“Next, I compile a collaboration request message and shoot it to them. Once they revert and I get their consent to collaborate, I explain the whole process of the virtual shoot, equipment required and also share a set of themes,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harsha Mavoori coronavirus photography techniques
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp