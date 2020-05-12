Teaching kids survival skills: Nutritionist Kamana Gautam during coronavirus lockdown

Kamana Gautam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When the lockdown started, I was worried about how I would cope with it. I wondered how I would take the children to the park. But as days progressed, I realized that I could not keep worrying about the future, and instead, should live in the present fully. My pre-lockdown days were full of time-bound activities, and at some point, I was feeling exhausted. Being a mother of two children, I was constantly on my toes. Right now, I am living for today. One of the best aspects of lockdown has been that I am getting to spend a lot more time with my husband.

Also, my approach towards a few things have changed for the better. I am more relaxed about household chores. For examples, if there are dishes to be cleaned, I do not crib about it and tell myself that it could be done the next day too. Since we are going nowhere, and no one is coming to our house, there is no need for additional stress. I now give more time to my children.

We are trying to focus on basic things and eating basic food. Being a nutritionist, I am preparing basic comfort meals, because that’s what real food is all about. I am a north Indian mar r i e d i n t o a south Indian family, and the home menu is a balances dishes from both regions. For example, I am making a bottlegourd koottu tomorrow which is a south Indian comfort meal. On some days, it’s simple daal chawal. Surprisingly, the children have been calmer than I had expected them to be. Though they might not be able to express it, they sense the gravity of the situation.

I read books to them every day to keep them engaged. I am also using this time to teach them practical life skills. I involve them in household tasks like chopping vegetables, folding clothes etc. In this way, they not only learn to be independent, but also make my work a tad easier. They are learning motor and co-ordination skills, so it’s a win-win situation on both sides. The lockdown has also made me realise how privileged I am to sit at my home and eat food, and that I am able to survive in this condition. I am counting my blessings every day. – Kamana Gautam, nutritionist