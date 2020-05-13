Channa Reddy statue to be shifted to ease traffic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The statue of former Chief Minister Dr Marri Channa Reddy situated at the busy Nagarjuna Circle Road in Punjagutta will be shifted by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for realignment of the junction within a week.

As works on the steel bridge near the graveyard at Punjagutta are progressing at a brisk pace, the civic body decided to take junction improvement works also at Nagarjuna Circle Junction. The GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy and GHMC officials inspected the junction improvement works proposed at the Nagarjuna Circle on Tuesday.

The GHMC has undertaken road- widening works at both sides of Nargarjuna Circle. On one side a steel bridge is coming up near Chutney Restaurant and on the other side widening is in progress, towards the graveyard. The Mayor said as part of road-widening and construction of steel bridge, the GHMC had undertaken junction improvement works.

The statue of Marri Channa Reddy had to be shifted so that the process of realignment of junction could be taken up for smooth flow of traffic. The Mayor explained to Shashidhar Reddy the necessity of shifting of the statue to a better place and Shashidhar Reddy expressed satisfaction over the chosen place, where the statue would be shifted. The civic body will shift the statue in a week after making improvements to the junction.