STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Channa Reddy statue to be shifted to ease traffic

The Mayor along with former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy inspects improvement works proposed at the Nagarjuna Circle

Published: 13th May 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Marri Channa Reddy statue at Nagarjuna Circle junction | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The statue of former Chief Minister Dr Marri Channa Reddy situated at the busy Nagarjuna Circle Road in Punjagutta will be shifted by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for realignment of the junction within a week. 

As works on the steel bridge near the graveyard at Punjagutta are progressing at a brisk pace, the civic body decided to take junction improvement works also at Nagarjuna Circle Junction. The GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy and GHMC officials inspected the junction improvement works proposed at the Nagarjuna Circle on Tuesday.

The GHMC has undertaken road- widening works at both sides of Nargarjuna Circle. On one side a steel bridge is coming up near Chutney Restaurant and on the other side widening is in progress, towards the graveyard. The Mayor said as part of road-widening and construction of steel bridge, the GHMC had undertaken junction improvement works.

The statue of Marri Channa Reddy had to be shifted so that the process of realignment of junction could be taken up for smooth flow of traffic. The Mayor explained to Shashidhar Reddy the necessity of shifting of the statue to a better place and Shashidhar Reddy expressed satisfaction over the chosen place, where the statue would be shifted. The civic body will shift the statue in a week after making improvements to the junction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Marri Channa Reddy statue
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp