Fix your sleep cycles, stay mindful: Counsellor Prerana

She said that lack of mindfulness is plaguing the current generation and that it leads to anxiety.

Published: 13th May 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad-based VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJ I ET ) has conducted a one-hour webinar with Prerana Simha Vuppala, the mental health counsellor at the institute. Prerana, who also works at Yashoda Hospitals Malakpet as a clinical ssychologist and offers online therapy through Cure.Fit, has briefed the attendees about the mental health problems that are common during and after such a prolonged period of unexpected lockdown.

At a time when students and teens all over the world are dealing with challenges such as anxiety, stress, unproductive behaviour, and confusion about the future course of action, VNRVJIET has offered its students the best possible guidance and counselling to combat the distress and uncertainty that could be affecting its students too. Referring to the indecisiveness during this time, Prerana explained that decision-making is an ability that comes with age as the prefrontal cortex develops the best during 22- 25 years and that parental guidance is a boon at such times.

She said that lack of mindfulness is plaguing the current generation and that it leads to anxiety. “Youngsters must take this lockdown period to bond with the family and interact with them and strengthen the emotional support they can provide,” she said. She also urged all to use this period may also be used to correct sleep cycles and to manage time schedules better.

The institute authorities said that they plan to conduct more such sessions as necessary and that there are special requests from students, faculty members, and parents too for more focused sessions. Over 65 participants attended the event including faculty and students of VNRVJIET along with a few from outside the campus.

Counsellor Prerana
Coronavirus
