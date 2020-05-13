Going back to the roots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lockdown may be a headache for several people, but for me and my family, it’s given a chance to get connected to what we had forsaken especially when it comes to remembering traditional cooking methods and preparing the dishes. It’s a blessing that my parents are home this summer with us and I have been preparing what I learnt from my mother.

I have to use different steps to prepare these dishes as they consume a lot of time. But it’s a joy to serve my father and mother these traditional meals. Durga Puja Bhog khichdi with tomato, dates chutney, rice kheer with jaggery, cardamom and cloves. Lauki ke kofte, raw banana kofte, mango chutney with paanch phoran, and Bengali style vang bhaat, an eggplant Mangalorian rice preparation with sambar and curd rice.

At the same time, I have been baking a lot of items like bread, cookies, cupcakes and more. Nothing beats the combination of home-baked banana walnut cake and a cup of tea early in the morning along with your family. Other than that, since I am an artist and we constantly need to upgrade our knowledge, I had prepared a list of to-be-read books related solely to art and its history. Now, during these quiet hours post-lunch, I get to read these collections.

My favourites are ‘Rajasthani Drawings’ by Jagdish and Kamla Mittal Museum, ‘Dekho Conversations on Design in India’, by Codesign, ‘India: Art and Culture--1300-1900’ by Stuart Cary Welsh, ‘Indian Art’ by Partha Mitter and ‘A History of Far Eastern Art’. They not only expand your horizons but also take you back in time and you can dig your own piece of information if you are working on a new series. Since I travel a lot for exhibitions, this lockdown has given me extra time to work on new opuses as well. I am also rehearsing the Hamswadhwani Varnam online with my Guru Rajashekhar Oruganti, as my music School Nilambari is fully operational online. What more could have I asked for?

– Koeli Mukherjee Ghose, artist (As told to Saima Afreen)