STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Going back to the roots

I have to use different steps to prepare these dishes as they consume a lot of time.

Published: 13th May 2020 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lockdown may be a headache for several people, but for me and my family, it’s given a chance to get connected to what we had forsaken especially when it comes to remembering traditional cooking methods and preparing the dishes. It’s a blessing that my parents are home this summer with us and I have been preparing what I learnt from my mother.

I have to use different steps to prepare these dishes as they consume a lot of time. But it’s a joy to serve my father and mother these traditional meals. Durga Puja Bhog khichdi with tomato, dates chutney, rice kheer with jaggery, cardamom and cloves. Lauki ke kofte, raw banana kofte, mango chutney with paanch phoran, and Bengali style vang bhaat, an eggplant Mangalorian rice preparation with sambar and curd rice.

At the same time, I have been baking a lot of items like bread, cookies, cupcakes and more. Nothing beats the combination of home-baked banana walnut cake and a cup of tea early in the morning along with your family. Other than that, since I am an artist and we constantly need to upgrade our knowledge, I had prepared a list of to-be-read books related solely to art and its history. Now, during these quiet hours post-lunch, I get to read these collections.

My favourites are ‘Rajasthani Drawings’ by Jagdish and Kamla Mittal Museum, ‘Dekho Conversations on Design in India’, by Codesign, ‘India: Art and Culture--1300-1900’ by Stuart Cary Welsh, ‘Indian Art’ by Partha Mitter and ‘A History of Far Eastern Art’. They not only expand your horizons but also take you back in time and you can dig your own piece of information if you are working on a new series. Since I travel a lot for exhibitions, this lockdown has given me extra time to work on new opuses as well. I am also rehearsing the Hamswadhwani Varnam online with my Guru Rajashekhar Oruganti, as my music School Nilambari is fully operational online. What more could have I asked for?

 – Koeli Mukherjee Ghose, artist (As told to Saima Afreen)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp