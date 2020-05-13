STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Housing communities go hi-tech to ensure safety

In the times of Covid, apartment complexes are using security management apps to ensure safety.

Published: 13th May 2020 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 07:32 PM

housing complexes, housing apartments, realty projects, buildings, residential buildings

Some of these apps have helped housing communities to issue gate passes, communicate important decisions etc. (File photo | EPS)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Housing associations have been playing a proactive role to contain the spread of Covid-19. From enforcing physical distancing norms on their premises to delivery of essential commodities, resident welfare associations are using different apps to ensure safety. Some of these apps have helped housing communities to issue gate passes, communicate important decisions etc. We take a look at a few popular ones:

MyGate
This app offers communications, payments/accounting, clubhouse management and complaints management.  It has over 150k users in Hyderabad across 800 societies. Societies that are permitting outsiders (delivery personnel or domestic helps) are using the app to complete mask and temperature checks. Co-founded by Vijay Arisetty, an alumnus of Indian School of Business, this app is also being used to access essentials through partnerships with vendors.

ADDA
With features including official communication, community helpdesk, maintenance bill payment and parking management, this app is helping societies manage their daily affairs at a time when physical meetings are not possible anymore.

Apnacomplex
From offering RFID technology to track movement of vehicles, to addressing internal complaints, this app helps to ensure maximum safety while keeping dialogues open. Other features offered by them are water tankers management and intelligent gate management.

Jio Gate
Reliance Jio joined the apartment security system bandwagon last year. At this time when visitor management and delivery of commodities are crucial, this app helps to streamline these processes. One of the unique features of this app is that it lets you use your phone as an intercom system to allow or deny entry.

Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2

Coronavirus COVID-19 housing complex social distancing safety apps
