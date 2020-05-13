STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘I am working harder than at normal times’

It is being said that in the lockdown period, spend time with family, enjoy yourself, discover from within, meditate, exercise and many more other such positive things to keep up the spirits.

Published: 13th May 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It is being said that in the lockdown period, spend time with family, enjoy yourself, discover from within, meditate, exercise and many more other such positive things to keep up the spirits. However, as an agri business owner of seed processing and a food and vegetable retailer, I have been working almost double than in normal times. 

The unforeseen circumstances of Covid-19 have shown difficulties in farmer produce reaching the end consumer. Must say, this entire supply chain is also the warrior that ensured that safe and hygienic food reached from ‘plough to the plate’ during this pandemic. ‘Problem of plenty’ more produce from the farmer, and lack of transport, marketing channels like market yards/rythu bazaars, farmer street shops, inter-state restrictions, ban of exports forced us to find opportunities to understand individual limits and capabilities to work, and find alternatives to sell the excess produce which would otherwise go waste.

For me, the major worry was coming home after meeting so many people during the course of my work -- risking the heath of my two children and wife. However, when it was for a cause and when you have an understanding family, there is nothing more to ask, than to feel blessed. Feeding thousands every day during this Covid-19 period has been a task in itself. – Kiran Pasala, Managing Director, Yellows and Greens Agrifresh 

(As told to Tamanna S Mehdi)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp