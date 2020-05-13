‘I am working harder than at normal times’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is being said that in the lockdown period, spend time with family, enjoy yourself, discover from within, meditate, exercise and many more other such positive things to keep up the spirits. However, as an agri business owner of seed processing and a food and vegetable retailer, I have been working almost double than in normal times.

The unforeseen circumstances of Covid-19 have shown difficulties in farmer produce reaching the end consumer. Must say, this entire supply chain is also the warrior that ensured that safe and hygienic food reached from ‘plough to the plate’ during this pandemic. ‘Problem of plenty’ more produce from the farmer, and lack of transport, marketing channels like market yards/rythu bazaars, farmer street shops, inter-state restrictions, ban of exports forced us to find opportunities to understand individual limits and capabilities to work, and find alternatives to sell the excess produce which would otherwise go waste.

For me, the major worry was coming home after meeting so many people during the course of my work -- risking the heath of my two children and wife. However, when it was for a cause and when you have an understanding family, there is nothing more to ask, than to feel blessed. Feeding thousands every day during this Covid-19 period has been a task in itself. – Kiran Pasala, Managing Director, Yellows and Greens Agrifresh

(As told to Tamanna S Mehdi)