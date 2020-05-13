STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khairatabad Ganesh idol to have humble one-foot avatar this year

This year there will be no installation of the jumbo-sized, 60-foot-tall Ganesh idol in Khairatabad. 

Published: 13th May 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  COVID-19 is not only making the lives of people miserable but also affecting Gods. This year there will be no installation of the jumbo-sized, 60-foot-tall Ganesh idol in Khairatabad. The Sri Ganesh Utsav Committee, Khairatabad has taken a decision to reduce the size of the idol to a mere one foot. The Karra Puja on Ekadasi Day (May 18), which marks the beginning of work on the idol, has been cancelled in the light of Covid-19.

The Sri Ganesh Utsav Committee, which met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of S Sudarshan, founder and organiser and other committee members S Raj Kumar, Sandeep Raj decided against a gigantic 60-foot-high idol this year. The Khairatabad Ganesh idol is hugely popular with devotees across the country.

Speaking to Express, Sudarshan and Raj Kumar said a one-foot-high Ganesh idol was last installed in 1954. And similar will be the case this year on August 22. The Karra Puja generally draws a crowd of about 3,000 people.

But keeping social distancing in view, the same will not be possible this year. But optimistic utsav committee organisers say that if a Covid vaccine is developed by late July or August, then they may opt for an 18- headed Ganesh idol. Artistes from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would work on such an idol. Over the last 66 years, the height of the Ganesh idol has been increased by one foot every year. S Shankarayya, a freedom fighter, had installed the first Ganesh idol in 1954.

Back to 1954
The 60-foot-tall Ganesh idol will just be one-foot-tall this year similar to the one installed in 1954. Keeping Covid-19 in mind, Sri Ganesh Utsav Committee decides to taper down celebrations 

