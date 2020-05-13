Make kids sweat it out with this app

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: The importance of health has never been more glaring than this period when we are living under the threat of a virus. Covid-19 has shown that health is truly our biggest asset. An app founded by a couple from Hyderabad is doing its bit to keep children healthy. With the lockdown, children have been cooped up in their houses, and are missing out on their outdoor activities. Fitb.ee, with its interactive fitness videos and points system, is a platform that can be used by children and teenagers try out simple exercises at home.

Founded in 2017 by Avinash Rajapet and Prathima Koppulu, the app is dedicated to the fitness of children across ages of 4-16 years. Talking to Express, Prathima said: “We have seen a sharp rise in downloads after the lockdown. We have seen it increase from 3,000 to around 30,000 now. The app was founded with the aim of making fitness a way of life for children. As the access to fast food grows, the access to a fitter lifestyle should grow too. Right now, with extra focus on keeping children engaged at home, parents are looking for resources to do so.

”Explaining how the app conducted a campaign recently, she added: “We have partnered with a few schools for our app, and through them, we made schoolchildren take up a fitness challenge to earn points. It can be as simple as walking inside the house. The challenge saw many schoolchildren participating who enthusiastically beat records created by their classmates and other children.”The includes multiple workout forms like calisthenics, core conditioning and martial arts. The videos in the app have been created by children under the guidance of fitness experts.

The programmes are divided into warm-up, work-out and cool down sessions, and a child is offered a new workout every day.Talking about their future plans, Prathima added: “We plan to introduce programmes on nutrition of children, and simple dishes that they can whip up themselves. We want children to take up exercising as a daily activity that stays with them lifelong.”

